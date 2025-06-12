US Marshals Service shoots, injures 1 in DC
WASHINGTON - A person was shot and critically injured by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) in Washington, D.C., just before 10 a.m. Thursday.
1 person shot
What we know:
Authorities say at least one shot was fired during the incident that happened around the Washington Convention Center. The injured person, a male, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Police have closed 7th Street NW between M and L streets as the investigation continues. Parts of L Street between 9th and 6th Streets are also closed.
The Source: Information in this article comes from U.S. Marshals Service and information gathered at the scene.