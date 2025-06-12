The Brief A person was shot and critically injured by the U.S. Marshals Service in D.C. Authorities say at least one shot was fired near the Washington Convention Center. Police have closed 7th Street NW between M and L streets for the investigation.



A person was shot and critically injured by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) in Washington, D.C., just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

1 person shot

What we know:

Authorities say at least one shot was fired during the incident that happened around the Washington Convention Center. The injured person, a male, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have closed 7th Street NW between M and L streets as the investigation continues. Parts of L Street between 9th and 6th Streets are also closed.

US Marshals Service shoots, injures 1 in DC