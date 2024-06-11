Family of Virginia man gunned down in DC searches for answers amid police investigation

The family of a Virginia man shot and killed in northwest Washington is seeking answers.

Kaan Demir, 28, of Springfield, Virginia was identified by D.C. police as the victim shot and killed late Sunday night on the 800 block of Underwood Street in the northwest.

Demir’s younger brother Eren told FOX 5, he was dropping off his girlfriend.

"He was humble, just the nicest guy," Eren said in a brief phone call with FOX 5.

Eren said Kaan was his business partner in a video marketing venture. Their father works for the Turkish embassy as a driver, Eren said.

The family is doing "as well as they can", he added.

D.C. police are urging anyone with information on the incident to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the tip to the department’s tip line at 50411.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.