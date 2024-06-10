DC shootings: Violence erupts leaving 2 dead, several others wounded

Violence erupted in the District beginning Friday and going through the weekend were two people have been killed and several others have been injured.

FRIDAY

1700 block of Benning Road | Northeast

Police responded around 11:43 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 45-year-old Darryl Williams, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

SUNDAY

1900 block of Vermont Street | Northwest

Police responded to the scene around 2:45 a.m. where they found a man and a woman shot and injured. Both were transported to the hospital.

2200 block of Minnesota Ave. | Southeast

Officers responded to the scene around 6:12 p.m. where two men were found with gunshot wounds. Investigators say another man and a teenage girl checked themselves into nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds related to the shooting. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries. An officer was also involved in a crash responding to the scene.

MONDAY

800 block of Underwood St. | Northwest

Police responded to the 800 block of Underwood Street around 12:11 a.m. where one person was shot. Authorities say the victim later died from injuries. Investigators are looking for two suspects wearing masks, driving a dark-colored Toyota.

700 block 24th Street | Northeast

Investigators say a man and a woman were shot and transported to a nearby hospital. Both are in stable condition. The shooting was reported around 1:45 a.m.

Gainesville & Alabama Avenue | Southeast

A shooting investigation is underway at this time.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call police at 202- 727-9099 or text the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.