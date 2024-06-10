DC shootings: Violence erupts leaving 2 dead, several others wounded
WASHINGTON - Violence erupted in the District beginning Friday and going through the weekend were two people have been killed and several others have been injured.
FRIDAY
1700 block of Benning Road | Northeast
Police responded around 11:43 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 45-year-old Darryl Williams, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
SUNDAY
1900 block of Vermont Street | Northwest
Police responded to the scene around 2:45 a.m. where they found a man and a woman shot and injured. Both were transported to the hospital.
2200 block of Minnesota Ave. | Southeast
Officers responded to the scene around 6:12 p.m. where two men were found with gunshot wounds. Investigators say another man and a teenage girl checked themselves into nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds related to the shooting. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries. An officer was also involved in a crash responding to the scene.
MONDAY
800 block of Underwood St. | Northwest
Police responded to the 800 block of Underwood Street around 12:11 a.m. where one person was shot. Authorities say the victim later died from injuries. Investigators are looking for two suspects wearing masks, driving a dark-colored Toyota.
700 block 24th Street | Northeast
Investigators say a man and a woman were shot and transported to a nearby hospital. Both are in stable condition. The shooting was reported around 1:45 a.m.
Gainesville & Alabama Avenue | Southeast
A shooting investigation is underway at this time.
Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call police at 202- 727-9099 or text the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.