Family of violence interrupter killed by DC police calls for DOJ investigation

The family of a D.C. man killed in an officer-involved shooting is calling for the Department of Justice to open a civil rights investigation and to look into the police department’s practices.

Justin Robinson, 26, was shot and killed on Sept. 1.

That morning, police responded to a McDonald’s on Marion Barry Ave. SE for a car crash. The officers found Robinson unconscious in his car with a gun in his lap, police said.

Back-up was called and officers said as Robinson began to wake up, commands were given to not touch the gun.

Police claim Robinson tried to grab an officer’s gun, leading to two officers opening fire. Robinson was pronounced dead on the scene.

"When I played this video, I played it forwards and backwards. Backwards and forward [45x] one of the things that stuck out to me was as Justin was rolling down the windows, the police officer stuck a gun inches from his face. Inches," attorney Andrew Clarke said. "This has to stop. There is no way this is protocol and if it is, it’s a problem. We will not rest until our demands are met."

Clarke, who joined Robinson’s family Monday, said they want the DOJ to step in.

Robinson was well known for his work as a violence interrupter in a D.C. program aimed at reducing gun violence.

"This has been Justin’s dream to be involved in non-profits and to help the community since he’s been small," Robinson’s sister Tralicia said. "When Justin’s life was taken away, so many opportunities were taken away. So many hearts are broken. Our stomachs are turning. I have to console his twin brother and the call that his twin brother made me is stuck in my head, of him saying ‘They killed Justin’."

The call for DOJ involvement Monday came one week after police released the body-camera video.

11 shots were fired by one officer, and one was fired by another. The release of the video sparked protests from the community criticizing the police department’s actions.

Nee Nee Tay is with the organization Harriet’s Wildest Dreams.

"Let’s be very clear. If one of my community members were to empty ten bullets into another person in one of my community member’s backs, front. They would be in the cage," she said. "The family wants these cops prosecuted to the fullest extent. If this was a community member that puts 10 bullets in another community member, they would be in the cage. They would be guilty until proven innocent. So, it’s past time for them to stop giving policemen vacation time."

A spokesperson for D.C. police sent FOX 5 the following statement:

"The incident remains under investigation. The entire case will be independently reviewed by the United States Attorney’s Office."

A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office reads as follows:

"The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division is aware of the circumstances surrounding the tragic shooting of Justin Robinson. If evidence reveals potential violations of federal criminal statutes, the Justice Department will take appropriate action."