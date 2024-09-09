DC police release bodycam video of deadly shooting involving Violence Interrupter Justin Robinson

Body camera footage released by D.C. police Monday shows the moment officers shot and killed Justin Robinson, a Violence Interrupter for the city, during an incident at a Southeast McDonald’s last week.

The footage was made public after the community rallied for its release, despite a statement from the Mayor’s Office indicating that Robinson’s next of kin initially did not want it shown.

On Sunday, some of Robinson’s family members called for the "full release" of all body camera footage from officers on the scene.

The incident began when police responded to a call about a car crash at the McDonald’s on Marion Barry Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found Robinson unconscious in his car in the drive-thru, with a gun on his lap. Backup was called, and officers say that as Robinson started to wake up, they repeatedly asked him to put down the weapon.

Police claim that Robinson attempted to grab an officer’s gun, leading two officers to open fire. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robinson's sister is demanding justice and the release of the full, unredacted body camera footage.

"I watched the video over and over and over again," she told FOX 5. "There is a reason why we chose not to release the video because we want you guys to see the whole video. We want you to hear my story first."

In response, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that, in all fatal officer-involved shootings, the entire footage is posted online, though parts may be redacted to protect the identities of witnesses and bystanders.

The community has rallied around the Robinson family, with nearly a thousand people signing a Change.org petition calling for "Justice for Justin."

The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

Watch the bodycam videos below. Please be advised, the footage may contain sensitive material.