Pregnant woman found dead in home of murder suspect identified by Montgomery County police

The pregnant woman discovered decomposing in the home of a man accused of killing a Silver Spring gas station attendant earlier this month has been identified.

Denise Middleton, 26, was allegedly killed by Torrey Damien Moore sometime in October of this year, according to police.

Middleton’s body was discovered on Dec. 9 while Montgomery County Police were executing a search warrant for a homicide committed by Moore on Dec. 8.

Officers had obtained a search warrant for Moore’s apartment, located at 11235 Oak Leaf Drive, following the shooting death of Ayalew Wondimu, 61, an employee of the Dash In Convenience Store, located in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave.

Middleton was found in the bedroom, in an advanced stage of decomposition, and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) for autopsy.

The OCME determined that Middleton was approximately 38 weeks pregnant at the time of her death and that the fetus, a boy, would have lived had Middleton delivered at that time. The autopsy also revealed that Middleton had been shot multiple times.

A warrant has been filed, charging 31-year-old Moore with first-degree murder for Middleton, first-degree murder for the death of a viable fetus and a crime of violence against a pregnant person.

He is currently being held without bond for the murder of Wondimu.