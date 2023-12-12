Family of man killed by Prince George's County police officer blast prosecutors following acquittal

Days after a not guilty verdict was handed down in the case of a fatal shooting involving a Prince George’s County police officer, the family of the man who died says their quest for justice is not over.

A key source of their frustration: the prosecutors in the case.

This shooting happened in January 2020 when William Green was taken into custody, suspected of being under the influence after he hit several parked cars before stopping and falling asleep in his own vehicle.

Officers approached Green and searched him. He was then handcuffed, with his hands behind his back, and placed into Corporal Michael Owen’s cruiser.

The case centered around what happened next.

Owen testified in his own defense during the trial, saying that Green became more conscious as he sat in the back of the cruiser and was growing increasingly agitated. Owen said he and Green got into a struggle over his service weapon, telling the jury he thought he was going to die.

That’s when he fired six shots, killing Green.

Prosecutors and the family were adamant that Green was not a threat to Owen’s life. But the jury decided otherwise, acquitting Owen on all charges.

Featured article

Now, Green’s family is speaking out against the prosecution and the State’s Attorney’s Office.

During a rally Monday night, the family, backed by the ACLU, said there was ample time for the prosecution to put the strongest possible case together. They feel prosecutors boxed themselves in with their theory of the case and how they prosecuted it, that, in their mind, it contributed to denied justice.

FOX 5 asked Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy about the criticism of her office after an event Tuesday.

"I would like to also say that the prosecutors in this case have handled other cases, all successfully," Braveboy said. "This case presented unique challenges that we were aware of from the very beginning. But with any case, just like the case we discussed today, there are going to be challenges with cases, that doesn’t mean we don’t try them, we tried the case, the outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but we are satisfied with the way that we handled the case."

Braveboy said she disagreed with Owen’s characterization of what happened inside the police cruiser but reiterated she respected the decision the jury made.

Owen’s family said they still want more answers about the prosecutorial decisions in this case and believe the State’s Attorney’s office could have done more to secure a different verdict.

"You will be held accountable. And we will get answers as to what went wrong. Because I sat in that courtroom. I know what was said and I know this man should not be free," Green’s cousin Nikki Owens said. "So I’m going to find out what went wrong, and when I do, I’m going to hold you accountable."

FOX 5 reached out to the attorney for Owen and have not heard back at this time. We also reached out to an attorney representing Green’s family to see what, if any, actions may be next.