Family of 17-year-old shot, killed by US Park Police hold Easter egg hunt in his memory

The family of a teenager shot and killed by a U.S. Park Police officer in Northeast D.C. is working to make sure his memory lives on.

Dalaneo Martin's family held an Easter egg hunt for kids in the community at Anacostia Park over the weekend.

The first event was planned three months ago with Dalaneo's help. His mother says now the event will be held every year in tribute to him.

On the morning of Saturday, March 18, U.S. Park Police officials say they responded to a call from D.C. police for assistance with a suspicious vehicle at 34th and Baker Streets near River Terrace Park, which is a federal park.

Bodycam video released Tuesday shows Martin sleeping in the car when one of the U.S. Park Police officers opens the passenger side rear door and attempts to arrest him. When he enters, Martin wakes up, and hits the gas pedal. There's a struggle and the officer tells Martin to stop or else he'll shoot. Seconds later, five shots were quickly fired. Authorities say a second Park Police officer was also dragged when Martin hit the gas.

After Martin was shot, the vehicle crashed into a home by 36th Street and Kenilworth Avenue Northeast.

The camera footage shows officers trying to revive Martin, who later died at the scene. The two U.S. Park Police officers involved were taken to the hospital.

Authorities say a gun was found inside the SUV, although it is not clear if the weapon was owned by Martin. It has also not officially been revealed whether the vehicle was in fact stolen or who it belonged to.

All four D.C. police officers who were at the scene are still on active duty.

D.C. police still have not identified who actually stole the vehicle or who the firearm belonged to. FOX 5 was told that is all part of the investigation that has now been handed off to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Attorneys say a GoFundMe account was created to help pay for funeral expenses, which are more expensive than normal due to the injuries the 17-year-old sustained.

Attorneys also told FOX 5 they plan to file a civil suit but need the name of the U.S. Park Police officer who fired in order to file that lawsuit.