DC imposes liquor license moratorium on busy Ninth Street

A new liquor license moratorium has been imposed just south of U Street, in response to neighborhood complaints about rising crime.

The city's Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration will not accept new liquor license applications for any business in the 1900 block of Ninth Street in Northwest — which already has over 20 bars, restaurants, and nightclubs.

Proponents argue the area is too busy and plagued by trash, loitering, and crime.

However, Rich Bianco, an attorney for the Ninth Street business owners, criticized the moratorium, stating, "Limiting new alcohol licenses does not have any immediate impact on the crime the people are worried about."

He compared the situation to Georgetown and Adams Morgan, suggesting such measures have not been effective in those areas.

Northwest resident Johaer Jilani supported the moratorium, expressing concern over the negative impact of additional alcohol-serving establishments.

"As a young professional and college student, I want to stay away from all these things that are providing a lot of negative consequences in our community," Jilani said.

D.C. police have reported several violent crimes, including murders, assaults, robberies, and thefts from vehicles in the area, attributing some of the incidents to patrons of the Ninth Street bars and nightclubs.

The moratorium will last for 120 days, after which the city will revisit the decision.