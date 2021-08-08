Fall Out Boy cancels Nationals Park show after positive COVID test

article

Fall Out Boy fans hoping to "dance, dance" during the band's set Sunday at Nationals Park will have to wait.

The band announced Sunday that it is pulling out of the D.C. show on the Hella Mega Tour after "an individual on the band's team" tested positive for COVID-19.

The tour also includes Green Day, Weezer and the Interrupters.

Fall Out Boy previously dropped out of tour stops in New York and Boston because of the positive COVID test.

"Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated," Christopher Browne, a spokesperson for the Washington Nationals, said in a statement. "Each band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows."

Anyone who wants a refund can request one by 4:30 p.m. Sunday by visiting http://nationals.com/HellaMega. Any tickets or parking that are scanned will not be eligible for refunds.