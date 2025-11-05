Fall foliage near its peak across the DMV: Here’s where to see the best color

The Brief Fall color is peaking across the DMV this week and next. Top spots include Rock Creek Park, Great Falls, and Sugarloaf Mountain. Western areas are fading, but DC and Northern Virginia are still vibrant.



The DMV is bursting with autumn color - but if you want to catch the leaves at their best, now’s the time to get outside. According to the latest fall color reports, foliage is peaking across much of the region this week and next, offering one last chance to soak in the reds, yellows, and oranges before they fade.

Where to go leaf-peeping

Whether you’re looking for a quick city stroll or a full-day drive, here are a few top spots to see fall color right now:

Rock Creek Park (DC): The trails are lined with golden and crimson maples, and the canopy near Beach Drive is still glowing. Go early for the best light - and fewer crowds.

Great Falls Park (VA/MD): The overlooks offer a dramatic view of the Potomac framed by fiery foliage. Trails on both sides of the river are full of color right now.

Sugarloaf Mountain (Frederick County, MD): Just about an hour from DC, this local favorite offers sweeping views of rolling hills - and plenty of orange oaks and red maples.

Catoctin Mountain Park (Thurmont, MD): Near where the season first peaked, the color is still beautiful in spots, especially on higher elevations and shaded trails.

Shenandoah National Park (VA): The higher elevations saw their peak a couple weeks ago, but lower sections along Skyline Drive are still catching up. You’ll find layers of gold and amber stretching across the Blue Ridge.

Patapsco Valley State Park (Howard County, MD): This park offers riverside trails with a mix of warm colors still clinging to the trees.

The outlook ahead

While the most vivid colors have passed in Western Maryland, much of the DC area, Western Montgomery County, and parts of Northern Virginia are hitting their stride right now. The Eastern Shore, meanwhile, is just getting started - meaning those who head east in the coming days may still find some pockets of peak color.

No matter where you go, this is likely the last full week to catch the leaves before November’s chill takes them down for good. So grab a sweater, a camera, and maybe a pumpkin spice latte - fall in the DMV won’t look this good for long.