Fake speed camera taken down in Kensington
KENSINGTON, Md. - Officials from Montgomery County's Department of Transportation removed the little library that resembled a speed camera on Tuesday.
The fake camera that was filled with books in Kensington caused some drivers in the area to hit their brakes. Now, there's a paper tombstone in the neighborhood on McComas Avenue marking the speed cam's short existence.
Typically, little libraries resemble wooden birdhouses. But a community member got creative with wood, plexiglass, and glue and put one together that looked like the machines used across the county. It also sat beneath a sign stating "Traffic Laws Photo Enforced."
The library contained books such as "New Driver’s Guide to Things to Not Crash Into," "How to Drive Safely: 49 Expert Tips, Tricks, and Advice for New, Teen Drivers" and "The Original Roadkill Cookbook."
Residents in the neighborhood told FOX 5 they have been pushing for the city to do something about reckless driving along McComas Avenue for some time. The street acts as a crossroad between Georgia Avenue and University Boulevard.
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation recently established the McComas Avenue Greenway Project to help improve pedestrian and bike safety along the roadway. Using community feedback, the project aims to utilize signs and pavement markings to help improve traffic flow in the area.