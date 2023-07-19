Fake speed camera taken down in Kensington

Officials from Montgomery County's Department of Transportation removed the little library that resembled a speed camera on Tuesday.

The fake camera that was filled with books in Kensington caused some drivers in the area to hit their brakes. Now, there's a paper tombstone in the neighborhood on McComas Avenue marking the speed cam's short existence.

Typically, little libraries resemble wooden birdhouses. But a community member got creative with wood, plexiglass, and glue and put one together that looked like the machines used across the county. It also sat beneath a sign stating "Traffic Laws Photo Enforced."

The library contained books such as "New Driver’s Guide to Things to Not Crash Into," "How to Drive Safely: 49 Expert Tips, Tricks, and Advice for New, Teen Drivers" and "The Original Roadkill Cookbook."

Residents in the neighborhood told FOX 5 they have been pushing for the city to do something about reckless driving along McComas Avenue for some time. The street acts as a crossroad between Georgia Avenue and University Boulevard.