Resident sets up fake speed camera to slow down rowdy drivers

Fake speed cameras have been placed around Kensington, Maryland.

Kensington resident Jake Meer returned from vacation this week and was greeted by a shocking discovery – a fake speed camera set up right outside of his home.

The fake camera, made from plexiglass and glue, was seemingly thrown together by another resident taking it upon themselves to slow down reckless drivers in the neighborhood.

"I totally get the utility factor," Meer said in a Nextdoor post about his discovery. "People drive way too fast down McComas and it needs to be safer."

The ‘camera’ includes an empty compartment that functions as a library. The library houses such classics as the "New Driver’s Guide to Things to Not Crash Into," "How to Drive Safely: 49 Expert Tips, Tricks, and Advice for New, Teen Drivers" and "The Original Roadkill Cookbook".



