Fake bomb threat called in at Bullis High School related to mall swatting call, Montgomery County police say

A Potomac high school was evacuated after a bomb threat was reported Tuesday afternoon but police quickly determined it was a fake call.

Students were pulled out of the school as Montgomery County police searched and secured the area.

Following an investigation, police determined that this was likely a "swatting" call and said it is related to a similar incident that took place on Aug. 18.

Just after 8 p.m. Friday, police responded to Montgomery Mall for a reported bomb threat. The mall was evacuated as a precaution but the threat was later determined not valid.

The bomb threat at the Bullis was similarly determined not valid and police are continuing to investigate both incidents.