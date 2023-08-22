Fake bomb threat called in at Bullis High School related to mall swatting call, Montgomery County police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Potomac high school was evacuated after a bomb threat was reported Tuesday afternoon but police quickly determined it was a fake call.
Students were pulled out of the school as Montgomery County police searched and secured the area.
Following an investigation, police determined that this was likely a "swatting" call and said it is related to a similar incident that took place on Aug. 18.
Just after 8 p.m. Friday, police responded to Montgomery Mall for a reported bomb threat. The mall was evacuated as a precaution but the threat was later determined not valid.
The bomb threat at the Bullis was similarly determined not valid and police are continuing to investigate both incidents.