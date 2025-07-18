As Fairfax County's unemployment rate rises, debate grows over who’s to blame

The Brief Fairfax County’s unemployment rate has jumped to 3.3%, with over 21,000 residents out of work — a 35% increase from last year. Local Democrats blame federal layoffs and criticize Gov. Youngkin for not doing more to protect jobs; Republicans say job opportunities remain strong statewide. Workforce retraining programs like Virginia’s Pivot Program aim to help displaced federal workers get back on their feet.



Fairfax County is seeing an alarming rise in unemployment – and local Democrats and state Republicans are pointing figures as to who is to blame.

By the numbers:

Since last summer, Fairfax County’s unemployment rate sits at 3.3%.

More than 21,000 residents were out of work in May. That’s an increase of 35% from this time last year — the highest level in four years.

Big picture view:

What's fueling unemployment in Fairfax County? Federal layoffs.

Just days after Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin touted Virginia’s job opportunities, Democrats blasted Youngkin for not stopping federal layoffs, and Attorney General Jason Miyares for suing to protect Virginia jobs.

David Ramadan of George Mason’s Schar School warns, on Election Day, voters will have the final say on who’s to blame with their votes.

"In addition to the Trump effect, voters are going to pay attention, and they’re going to definitely show it on November 4," said Ramadan.

What they're saying:

"To me it’s not a blame game when you’re looking at 21,000-plus residents who’ve lost their jobs, and every place I go in this county people are approaching me about this," said McKay.

"You have a Virginia that is thriving, that has so many open jobs that are in need of great talent, and we have a Virginia that is growing," said Youngkin.

A spokesman for Gov. Youngkin tells FOX 5 Fairfax County politicians focus on partisan theatrics and political stunts.

But Chairman McKay says the governor has only given "lip service" to fired federal workers.

Local perspective:

Fairfax County and Virginia officials are launching initiatives to reverse the trend.

Virginia approved two workforce grants — like the Pivot Program — to help displaced federal workers retrain and find work in growing industries.