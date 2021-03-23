Fairfax County to vote on ordinance that would regulate flags

Fairfax County is expected to vote tonight on an ordinance that would regulate how residents and businesses can display flags – but some people in the Northern Virginia community are not happy about it.

READ MORE: American flag shouldn’t be regulated like other flags or banners, Great Falls groups says

Among other regulations, the ordinance would keep flags at 24 square feet for homes, and 96 square feet for businesses.

In addition, poles would be limited to 25 feet for homes, and 60 feet for businesses.

READ MORE: Fairfax County proposes limiting flag size and flagpole height at homes, businesses

It also regulates where the flag should stand in relation to streets or sidewalks.

Advertisement

A group from Great Falls has challenged the ordinance, saying American flags should be exempted from such an ordinance.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

They’re saying these regulations are too restrictive.

Two weeks ago, protesters rallied against the ordinance.

