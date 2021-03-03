American flag shouldn’t be regulated like other flags or banners, Great Falls groups says

The American flag shouldn’t just be thrown in with other flags or commercial banners in Fairfax County, a Great Falls residents group says.

The Great Falls Citizens Association Board has introduced a resolution to make the American flag exempt from a recently proposed Fairfax County zoning amendment that would make flag displays more uniform.

Currently, the county does not have any zoning regulations regarding flags.

According to Great Falls Connection, the board believes the amendment to the zoning ordinance is "too restrictive."

In a letter the community publication obtained, the association told the county that they believe "the United States flag should be exempt from this ordinance."

In its current form, the amendment to the county’s zoning ordinance would regulate the height of flags - depending on the kinds of property they’re displayed on.

In addition, it would make the distance between multiple flags on display uniform, and also determine how far they need to be from street lines.

The leadership of the Great Falls citizens group believes that language in the amendment suggests that the American flag will be grouped in with other flags or banners "regardless of content."

The Fairfax County Planning Commission is voting on flag regulations tonight.

Additional comments from the Great Falls group are available on the Great Falls Connection website.

