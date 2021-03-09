Fairfax County proposes limiting flag size and flagpole height at homes, businesses

Residents in Fairfax County protested a proposal that would regulate the size of flags people can fly on their own property.

A group demonstrated Monday night in front of the Fairfax County Government Center.

FOX 5's Lindsay Watts says the proposal would restrict flagpole heights to 25 feet at homes and 60 feet at businesses. The size of the flag would be limited to 24 square feet at homes and 96 square feet at businesses.

A vote on the matter is expected Tuesday.