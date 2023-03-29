Fairfax County standoff continues after armed woman barricades herself inside car

Authorities are still trying to safely end a standoff in the Hybla Valley area of Fairfax County where an armed woman, they say is suffering a mental health crisis, has barricaded herself inside a car.

Police responded to the 7400 block of Richmond Highway Tuesday around 12:15 p.m. where they found the woman in the vehicle with a handgun.

Crisis negotiators and other Fairfax County law enforcement are on the scene.

Richmond Highway is closed between Lockheed Boulevard and Boswell Avenue. The road closures are expected to impact rush hour traffic.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area. No injuries have been reported.