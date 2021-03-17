Fairfax County Public Schools plan for in-person learning 5 days a week this fall

Fairfax County Public Schools say they will be returning to five days a week of in-person learning in the fall.

Officials say the decision to return students who wish to resume in-person learning comes after they were able to successfully transition students and staff across all grade levels to in-person instruction during the spring return to school effort.

By March 19, officials say, more than 109,000 students will have returned for in-person learning. According to school officials, in-school COVID-19 transmission rates have stayed low. FCPS officials say mitigation efforts have been effective and have limited COVID-19 transmission in schools to just 19 cases in schools and offices between January 26 and March 15. School leaders say they will be prepared to provide support to families whose students require access to virtual learning due to health needs.

"We have shown that we can return our students and staff to our buildings in a way that is safe and steady. We are confident that we can deliver on a five-day return for all students in the fall, knowing that, while we can adapt to any situation, in-person learning really is the best option for our students and staff," said FCPS Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand.

School officials say they will continue to follow all recommended social distancing guidelines and safety protocols as they move forward with the reopening process.

Many of the 25 high schools in the district have restarted in-person student activities including band, dance, and theater. FCPS also participated in the Virginia High School League winter sports season with athletes following guidelines for mitigation protocols.

"We will continue to focus on three areas: student and staff social-emotional wellness; attendance and engagement with the addition of proactive family communications; and essential academic standards, increased interventions, and tutoring, as we begin to plan to return strong in the fall," Brabrand said.