Fairfax County Public Schools suspending international field trips to countries most impacted by coronavirus

Fairfax County Public Schools said Wednesday it is preparing for the potential coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. as requested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The school district says they are suspending all international field trips and short-term visitations to countries currently highlighted on the CDC's list as destinations with a watch or alert for travelers. FCPS says this policy will apply until June 30.

The list of countries includes the following:

• China

• South Korea

• Iran

• Italy

• Japan

• Hong Kong

• Singapore

• Taiwan

• Thailand

• Vietnam

FCPS tells FOX 5 they had trips previously scheduled to South Korea, Italy and Japan. Those trips have been canceled.

There are currently no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Fairfax County or in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Click here for more information on FCPS's coronavirus policy