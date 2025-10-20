Fairfax County Public Schools say abortion claims likely fabricated

The Brief Fairfax County Schools say abortion claims made by a teacher are likely fabricated. Multiple investigations were launched, including probes by state and federal agencies. The teacher’s legal team plans to respond and disputes the district’s preliminary findings.



Fairfax County Public Schools now say allegations that a Centreville High School staff member paid for student abortions are "likely untrue," according to initial findings released Friday by Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid.

The very serious allegations first came to light in August, when Centreville High School teacher Zenaida Perez alleged that a school social worker encouraged, facilitated, and paid for abortions for at least two students in 2021.

Allegations spark investigations

Perez told FOX 5 in an exclusive interview that in 2022, a student told her a school social worker arranged for her to have an abortion without notifying a parent or guardian.

"When she told me I was like, I couldn’t believe it," said Perez. She claims the student’s guardian only learned of the abortion after it happened when the girl was found bleeding heavily. Perez also alleged a cover-up, saying the school principal was aware of the situation but failed to act.

The accusations spurred multiple investigations by FCPS and the Virginia State Police at the direction of Governor Glenn Youngkin. The U.S. Department of Education and the Senate HELP Committee are also looking into the matter.

In its preliminary report, FCPS said an outside law firm concluded that Perez acted on suspicion and may have manipulated student statements. The report also noted that the principal investigated the situation in 2022 but didn’t find enough evidence to escalate the claims.

Dr. Reid emphasized the district’s responsibility to protect staff from wrongful and unjustified accusations, while acknowledging the seriousness of the claims.

Full report online

Legal analyst David Katz, who is not affiliated with the case, expressed concern over the allegations, noting that coercing a student into an abortion could be considered abuse. He told FOX 5 that while whistleblowers can be credible, doubts remain in this situation. He also suggested that if the matter reaches Congress, it could pose significant challenges for the school system.

Americans United for Life, the group representing Perez, said they will have detailed responses for the Senate and Department of Education and believe FCPS will regret the investigation.

