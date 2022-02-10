Fairfax County Public Schools moves graduations from DC hall that requires proof of vaccination

Fairfax County Public Schools have decided to move graduation ceremonies away from a hall in D.C. that requires proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

All ceremonies scheduled for DAR Constitution Hall in D.C. will now be hosted by their home schools, said media relations manager Julie Moult in a statement to FOX 5. The graduations will be held on the same dates they were originally scheduled.

"The requirement would have prevented a number of students and families from attending the event and we felt it was important that all students and guests could attend this important culminating event," Moult said.

Elsewhere in Virginia, a bipartisan majority in the state Senate voted to pass legislation that would ban public school systems from imposing mask requirements on students.

The measure passed the Senate Wednesday and now heads to the GOP-controlled House of Delegates.

The house is expected to advance it to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his signature.