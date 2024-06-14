Expand / Collapse search

DC man's grandson hospitalized after swimming in E. Coli infested Virginia lake

Published  June 14, 2024 4:44pm EDT
DUMFRIES, Va. - A Washington, D.C. man says that his 10-year-old grandson fell ill with a gastrointestinal illness after swimming in Lake Anna during Memorial Day Weekend

Edward Alexander told FOX 5 that his grandson, Brinson, was hospitalized after testing positive for E. coli, and had to be treated with medication.

"My grandson was swimming with his uncles down at Lake Anna during the Memorial Day holiday, and when he got back to the D.C. area to his mother he got sick, really sick," Alexander said. "They took him to the hospital, and he found out we had been infected with the E. coli bacteria. They did what they needed to do, and they sent him home with instructions that he couldn't go to school. When he started feeling a lot better, they cleared him to go to school." 

Environmental officials are now testing Lake Anna's water following reports of at least 20 E. coli infections, with nine hospitalizations confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health. 

E. coli outbreak at Lake Anna: 20 swimmers infected, 9 hospitalized
Environmental officials are testing lake water at a popular recreational destination in central Virginia after at least 20 people reported E. coli infections.

Most victims are children, and symptoms of E. coli infection include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting, with severe cases potentially causing kidney damage.

Mr. Alexander suspects his daughter also contracted the infection from her son, emphasizing the need for caution as many people turn to lakes to escape the heat.

The investigation into the illnesses is ongoing, and results from the water tests at Lake Anna are pending.

Teen hospitalized from Lake Anna E.Coli outbreak

At least nine people, including a 15-year-old girl, who was swimming in Lake Anna have been hospitalized due to infections caused by E. coli, according to the Virginia Department of Health. FOX 5's Shirin Rajaee spoke to the parent of a teenager who swam in the lake over Memorial Day Weekend.