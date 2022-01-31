Fairfax County Public Schools COVID-19 test-to-stay program begins

Fairfax County Public Schools began its COVID-19 test-to-stay program Monday at seven schools in their district.

The program was designed to allow students who were close contacts to COVID-19 positive individuals who were exposed at school to remain in the classroom instead of quarantining at home.

School officials say South Lakes High, Robinson Secondary, Katherine Johnson Middle School, Glasgow MS, Bush Hill ES, Baileys Primary and Hybla Valley ES will participate in the program.

The test-to-stay program will require close contacts to take a proctored COVID-19 rapid test every morning for five days following the exposure.

School officials say if the tests are negative, the students are allowed to stay in school. The exposed students must also wear a mask and remain without symptoms for 10 days after the exposure.

According to school officials, eligible students must be unvaccinated, asymptomatic, and have been identified as a close contact via exposure that occurred at school, doing school-sponsored extracurricular activities, or during bus transportation to or from instruction.