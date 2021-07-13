Daughter of missing 72-year-old Fairfax County woman desperate for answers

The family of a 72-year-old woman missing from Fairfax County Police is desperate for answers. Their loved one disappeared just over a month ago.

Tuesday, July 13 marks 40 days since 72-year-old Emily Lu has been missing. Her daughter, Jenny Ball, has been traveling back and forth from Arkansas to make sure her mom’s case stays in the public eye.

"We’re just hoping someone would do the right thing and give us some answers because my mom deserves to be found and we need to know what happened to her," said Lu.

There is a $20,000 reward for information about Lu’s whereabouts.

"This is not going to go away. we’re not gonna stop trying to look for her and the police have assured me they’re not going to stop investigating as well. they’re going to keep looking for her. She’s a valuable person," said Ball.

Ball reported her mom missing on Friday, June 4 after she didn’t show up at job where she cares for seniors.

Lu was last seen on Thursday, June 3 walking out of the Aldi in Woodbridge. Surveillance video shows her sorting through groceries at the checkout line around 8 p.m. Lu then drove to her Davis drive home in Lorton.

Investigators said she parked, but never took her groceries out of the car.

Police found evidence there was a struggle and that Lu may have been hurt inside her home.

At this time, there are no new details from police at this time about this case.

FOX 5 is told Fairfax County Police Department is expecting to hold a press conference in the near future, but right now it is not clear what that update will be about.

Neighbors tell us they’ve seen drones flying over the neighborhood and dive teams checking out ponds in the area.

The last time investigators spoke to the media, they were asked about the tenants Lu had rented out rooms to in her home.

"We want to talk to all of those previous occupants that lived there. They may have a piece of information that could assist us. So if there’s somebody watching, listening, your broadcast that has information – that lived at the resident years ago, we want to talk to you," said Major Ed O’Carroll. "I can tell you we’re canvassing that list as deep as we can to go back as far as we can, but we think the facts and circumstances ties into a relatively short window, not deep into Ms. Lu’s past."

Lu’s family and her employer, Home Instead Senior Care, is hosting a vigil this Thursday at 7 p.m. in the evening in her honor at Lu’s home on Davis Drive in Lorton. It is open to the public.