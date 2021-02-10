Fairfax County police investigating after woman was killed in Reston

Fairfax County police are investigating after a woman was killed on Wednesday afternoon in Reston.

Investigators have released very few details so far after responding the scene in the 2300 block of Branleigh Park Court around 2 p.m.

They declined to say whether it's related, but noted that the scene is very close to the shooting death of a woman on Colts Neck Road and Glade Drive in September.

They say the suspect reportedly fled in a silver Nissan Rogue.

A FOX 5 reporter is en route to the scene.

WE will have additional details as they become available.