Fairfax County police investigating after woman was killed in Reston

RESTON, Va. - Fairfax County police are investigating after a woman was killed on Wednesday afternoon in Reston.
Investigators have released very few details so far after responding the scene in the 2300 block of Branleigh Park Court around 2 p.m.
They declined to say whether it's related, but noted that the scene is very close to the shooting death of a woman on Colts Neck Road and Glade Drive in September.
They say the suspect reportedly fled in a silver Nissan Rogue.
