Fairfax County police investigating murder of 20-year-old man in Reston

article

Fairfax County police detectives have identified a man who was shot and killed in Reston Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 2300 block of Branleigh Park Court after receiving reports of gunshots and a person lying on the ground.

READ MORE: Deadly Reston shooting was not a random act of violence, Fairfax County police say

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 20-year-old Samuel Onyeuka, of Reston, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage shows Onyeuka walking on the sidewalk near his home when he was shot.

Moments after the shooting, a suspect was seen fleeing the area in a silver SUV, possibly a Nissan Rogue, or similar vehicle, according to police.

Advertisement

Detectives believe the shooting was targeted and not a random act of violence.

Police describe the suspect as a slim light-skinned Black man who is around 6’ tall with dark hair in braids or twists.

The Office of Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide on Thursday morning.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Onyeuka’s murder is being investigated as the first reported homicide of 2021 in Fairfax County.

If you have any information on this case, call police at 703-246-7800, option 2.