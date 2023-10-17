Fairfax County Police investigate a man being struck by crossbow arrow

Fairfax County Police continue to investigate a man being struck with a crossbow arrow in Bailey's Crossroads.

Police arrived in the area of 3400 block of Carlin Springs Road on October 15, for an adult man who was struck by an arrow. The man was walking on the sidewalk when his backpack was struck by the arrow which continued into his back, police say.

He was later transported to a nearby hospital due to injuries that were deemed non-life-threatening, and after receiving treatment, he was released.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.