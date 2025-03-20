Fairfax County police arrest man accused of attempted burglary, multiple peeping incidents

article

A man was arrested in Fairfax County on Monday, accused of peeping into a home in Bailey's Crossroads multiple times.

Police say 44-year-old Jose Benjamin Sanchez, of Falls Church, was seen actively peeping into the window of an apartment in the 6000 block of Bellview Drive in Bailey’s Crossroads on March 17.

A call for peeping came from the same apartment around 8:30 p.m. on March 10. In that instance, the woman reported that she had seen a man looking through her window and, after investigating, detectives were able to determine that the suspect was linked to an additional case at that address.

When police arrived at the apartment on Monday, they took Sanchez into custody as he was peering through the woman's window.

Sanchez was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with attempted burglary at night, possession of burglarious tools, peeping, and wearing a mask in public. He was later released on a $1,000 bond.

Anyone with information about these incidents, or if you believe you may have been the victim of a crime involving Sanchez, call Fairfax County Police at 703-256-8035.