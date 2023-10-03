Expand / Collapse search

Fairfax County police arrest 2 teens in recent Kingstowne shooting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Officials have arrested and charged two 17-year-olds for their involvement in a recent shooting in the Kingstowne Shopping Center.

An extensive investigation, led to the discovery of crucial evidence including video footage, and physical evidence. Officials pinpointed the whereabouts of the two teenagers, ultimately leading to a search warrant for the 7600 block of Oakridge Woods Court, in Lorton.

Officials recovered two firearms at the residence. No injuries were reported during the shooting. Both teenagers have been taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation.

