Fairfax County officials release alleged Honduran attacker despite ICE detainer

A 21-year-old Honduran national who is in the country illegally is now facing federal charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer in Springfield, Virginia.

The man is also facing state charges for sexually abusing a minor in Virginia and producing child sexual abuse material.

He was released from custody in Fairfax County even though federal officials wanted him detained for violating immigration law.

According to federal prosecutors, Lemus Ramos punched an immigration and customs enforcement officer in the face on Jan. 4 in Springfield. This happened while Ramos was out on bond in Fairfax County.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says Fairfax County sheriff's deputies released Ramos from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center even though he was the subject of a federal immigration detainer.

"Fairfax County refused to honor the ICE detainer lodged against this Honduran noncitizen," said acting ICE Deputy Field Office Director Erik Weiss. "When ICE detainers are ignored by local authorities, the public is put at risk."

Lemus Ramos, 21, of Honduras

Fairfax County sheriff's deputies first arrested Ramos in July 2023.

A spokesperson for Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano says Ramos was then ordered to be released on a $3,000 bond by a magistrate judge.

Ramos is still facing state charges along with charges for assaulting a federal officer.

State and federal authorities are currently coordinating. He is currently represented by a federal public defender.

FOX 5 has contacted the Fairfax County sheriff for comment on why Ramos was released despite the immigration detainer but have not yet heard back.

Ramos is scheduled to go before a federal judge in Alexandria on Wednesday.

