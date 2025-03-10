Fairfax County will begin fining drivers who pass stopped school buses

article

Drivers that illegally pass a stopped school bus in Fairfax County will soon be hit with fines.

Children are at a greater risk of being hit by a car right before they get on and after they get off the bus. To combat that, cameras are being installed on 50 Fairfax County public school buses that will detect vehicles that pass when the stop sign is out, take a picture of their license plate and send them a fine.

"This is an effort that I had almost 10 years ago and it was after seeing some data and hearing from some of our school bus drivers they were telling me back in 2017 that it’s not uncommon for them to clock you know 1400 in one day that they recorded people passing school buses that’s in one day and so we’ve been at this for the better part of 10 years," Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay said.

"We’re starting with 50 buses and we run over 1,600 every day, so one of our challenges is going to be bringing this to scale so we want to work out any other bugs with the buses but I know our county partners, our drivers and our families are really committed to this," FCPS, Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid said.

The camera program starts on April 9 and there will be a 30-day warning peroid to allow drivers plenty of time to adjust to the new regulations, after which on May 12, violators will be subject to a $250 fine.

"I think it’s a tough call because I think that the safety of everyone is very important but same token. There are a lot of people who can barely survive," Alexandra Millar said.

Parents have been quick to ask for the bus cameras on certain routes, while others say $250 dollars is a bit steep.

"In my opinion. I’m 100% with whatever we can do to make sure that the kids are OK too don’t let the kids stay at the bus stop and stand outside. Wright and I was like we’re trying to take care of whatever we can. I think it’s kind of a good thing. The fines might be able to hide but it incentivize people to slow down and be more careful," Michael Curry said.

As for the cost of installing and operating the cameras, they are expecting it to be budget neutral with the fines off setting the staff and equipment required.