Fairfax County instructional assistant arrested for masturbating during class, police say

article

A Fairfax County instructional assistant was arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of students in a classroom.

Police say 40-year-old David Scalea, who works at Langley High School in McLean, has been charged with obscene sexual display and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after a student saw him inappropriately touching himself underneath his desk.

The incident happened on Friday, Oct. 11. Police say the student who saw Scalea in the act immediately notified school administration and no students were physically harmed.

The School Resource Officer was then notified about the incident and detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department were contacted.

Scalea was arrested that day and placed on administrative leave. He has been an instructional assistant with Fairfax County Public Schools since 2020.

He is currently being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.