Fairfax County Fire units respond to large scrap pile fire in Lorton area

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
A large scrap pile fire is under investigation by Fairfax County Fire officials in the Lorton area.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County Fire units are on the scene of a large fire outside in the Lorton area.

Lorton scrap pile fire 

Officials say the fire is located in the area of 9900 blk of Richmond Hwy in the Lorton area. Crews arrived to find a scrap pile on fire. Crews continue to work to extinguish the fire.

No reported civilian or firefighter injuries at this time.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police. 