Fairfax Connector service to resume after nearly 2 weeks of worker strike

Fairfax Connector service will resume Friday after nearly two weeks of disruptions due to a worker strike.

The transportation union Amalgamated Local 689 announced that workers were going on strike against contractor Transdev on Feb. 22 over what they said were unfair labor practices.

The union represents more than 600 Fairfax Connector bus operators and mechanics and the Connector services 34,000 customers daily.

A vote to ratify the tentative agreement between the union and Transdev took place Wednesday and the agreement was announced just before 7 p.m.

Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Jeffrey C. McKay said in a statement:

"We’re pleased that Fairfax Connector service is expected to resume soon for the system’s 26,000 customers, pending a membership vote on the tentative contract agreement between the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 689 and Transdev. Last week I requested the assistance of a federal mediator to help resolve the impasse between Transdev and the ATU. The mutually agreeable solution that resulted from this effort not only respects the exemplary work of the system's drivers and mechanics but ensures that we are moving forward in a fiscally responsible and sustainable manner that benefits our residents."

