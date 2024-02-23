Fairfax Connector bus service remains suspended Friday as the union that represents the operators and mechanics continues their strike into a second day.

Amalgamated Local 689, the transportation union that represents the Fairfax Connector workers, has called a strike against contractor Transdev over what they say are unfair labor practices.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez says that the union indicated they are working with Transdev to finalize when they’ll meet again. However, because no official date has been announced, it is unclear how long the strike will last.

READ MORE: Fairfax Connector service suspended after workers strike

Officials with Fairfax Connector say they are monitoring the contract talks between the two groups and are advising customers to use alternative methods of travel. The Fairfax Connector services 34,000 customers daily.

ATU Local 689, the transportation union that represents the Fairfax Connector workers, told Ramirez on Thursday that they represent approximately 638 Fairfax Connector bus operators and mechanics and that members have been working under an expired contract since December 2023.

"Local 689 and Transdev have been in contract negotiations for a new contract since October 2023," the union said in a statement released Thursday. "Despite twelve bargaining sessions, a vast divide between the Union and the company remains due to Transdev’s slow walking the talks and for the most part its refusal to engage in meaningful discussions on key economic issues."

Fairfax Connector bus service remains suspended Friday as strike continues

Ramirez says the President of the AFL-CIO, the country’s largest labor union, was out at the picket lines in a show of support Thursday.

"The Union remains committed to bargaining in good faith to reach a tentative agreement on a new contract and intends to continue to meet with Transdev even while on strike," Thursday’s statement continued. "Several key priorities in a new contract for Local 689 include true retirement security, more sick days, competitive wages for bus operators and mechanics with regional transit companies, and balanced labor-management rights."

In a statement released Thursday, Transdev said they were disappointed in the transportation union’s decision to initiate a strike "despite a generous offer" made by the contractor.

This unexpected action has had a severe impact on the community, particularly those who depend on the Fairfax Connector for their daily transportation needs," their statement continued. "Transdev put forth a comprehensive proposal that includes significant wage increases, healthcare benefits, retirement savings, bonuses, guaranteed minimum hours, and additional perks tailored to employees of all experience levels."