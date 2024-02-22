Fairfax Connector service suspended after workers strike

If you planned to use the Fairfax Connector bus on Thursday morning, prepare for service disruptions as the union that represents the operators and mechanics have gone on strike.

The transportation union, Amalgamated Local 689, has announced that Fairfax Connector workers have called the strike against contractor Transdev over what they say are unfair labor practices.

Officials with Fairfax Connector released a statement saying service would be suspended on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. and advised customers to use alternative methods of travel. The Fairfax Connector services 34,000 customers daily.

ATU Local 689 tells FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez that they represent approximately 638 Fairfax Connector bus operators and mechanics and that members have been working under an expired contract since December 2023.

"Local 689 and Transdev have been in contract negotiations for a new contract since October 2023," the union said in a statement. "Despite twelve bargaining sessions, a vast divide between the Union and the company remains due to Transdev’s slow walking the talks and for the most part its refusal to engage in meaningful discussions on key economic issues."

Ramirez was at the scene on Alliance Drive here where buses were still parked as employees picketed.

"The Union remains committed to bargaining in good faith to reach a tentative agreement on a new contract and intends to continue to meet with Transdev even while on strike," the statement continued. "Several key priorities in a new contract for Local 689 include true retirement security, more sick days, competitive wages for bus operators and mechanics with regional transit companies, and balanced labor-management rights."

Ramirez says there has been no response yet from Transdev or the Board of Supervisors Chair. This is not the first dispute with Transdev in our area impacting the region.