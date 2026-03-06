Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney faces new criticism after murder charges dropped in multiple cases
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney is facing renewed criticism after developments in three separate homicide cases this week.
What we know:
FOX 5 DC reached out to Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano for an interview or statement regarding multiple recent cases. His office responded to two of the three matters raised.
In a statement, the office wrote:
"Both cases were handled by experienced Deputies in our office. We remain bound by the facts of each case, available evidence, and the rules of the American legal system."
Case 1: Herndon-area homicide charge dropped
Thirty-one-year-old Helena Little was accused of murdering her 79-year-old mother inside the mother’s Herndon-area home last November.
A hearing was held Wednesday, where a judge reportedly determined there was not enough probable cause in the evidence presented to move forward.
The charge was dropped, and Little was released.
A spokesperson for the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said in part, "This is part of the judge’s role in the criminal justice system."
BACKGROUND: Woman accused of stabbing her 79-year-old mother to death at Fairfax County home
Case 2: Groveton bus stop stabbing
Earlier this week, prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge against Robert Reed.
Reed remains in custody on other charges, but he had been accused of killing a homeless man near a bus station in Groveton last summer.
The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office noted that Reed was seen on video wearing similar clothing to the wanted suspect, but forensic testing on a knife and other evidence did not find DNA linking him to the stabbing.
The office also cited lack of witness cooperation.
Robert Reed: Mugshot
READ MORE: Second-degree murder charge dropped in deadly bus stop stabbing case; Fairfax County CA in spotlight
Case 3: Prior suspect release controversy
This week, FOX 5 also reported on a separate homicide case after obtaining internal emails through a FOIA request.
The emails showed police had warned against the release of a violent, repeat offender with more than 30 previous arrests.
The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office told FOX 5 they did not have victim cooperation to try and have the man held.
Three months later, that same man was accused of murdering a 41-year-old woman.
Abdul Jalloh mugshot
THE LATEST: Fairfax police warned prosecutors about repeat offender months before deadly bus stop stabbing
What's next:
The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says decisions in each case were based on available evidence and legal standards.
FOX 5 DC will continue following developments in all three cases.
The Source: This article was written using court proceedings, statements from the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, and prior FOX 5 reporting.