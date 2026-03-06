Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney faces new criticism after murder charges dropped in multiple cases

The Brief A second-degree murder charge was dropped against a homicide suspect this week. Another suspect accused of killing his mother was released after a judge found insufficient probable cause. In a separate case, prosecutors cited lack of cooperation before a suspect later faced new murder allegations.



The Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney is facing renewed criticism after developments in three separate homicide cases this week.

What we know:

FOX 5 DC reached out to Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano for an interview or statement regarding multiple recent cases. His office responded to two of the three matters raised.

In a statement, the office wrote:

"Both cases were handled by experienced Deputies in our office. We remain bound by the facts of each case, available evidence, and the rules of the American legal system."

Case 1: Herndon-area homicide charge dropped

Thirty-one-year-old Helena Little was accused of murdering her 79-year-old mother inside the mother’s Herndon-area home last November.

A hearing was held Wednesday, where a judge reportedly determined there was not enough probable cause in the evidence presented to move forward.

The charge was dropped, and Little was released.

A spokesperson for the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said in part, "This is part of the judge’s role in the criminal justice system."

Case 2: Groveton bus stop stabbing

Earlier this week, prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge against Robert Reed.

Reed remains in custody on other charges, but he had been accused of killing a homeless man near a bus station in Groveton last summer.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office noted that Reed was seen on video wearing similar clothing to the wanted suspect, but forensic testing on a knife and other evidence did not find DNA linking him to the stabbing.

The office also cited lack of witness cooperation.

Robert Reed: Mugshot

Case 3: Prior suspect release controversy

This week, FOX 5 also reported on a separate homicide case after obtaining internal emails through a FOIA request.

The emails showed police had warned against the release of a violent, repeat offender with more than 30 previous arrests.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office told FOX 5 they did not have victim cooperation to try and have the man held.

Three months later, that same man was accused of murdering a 41-year-old woman.

Abdul Jalloh mugshot

What's next:

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says decisions in each case were based on available evidence and legal standards.

FOX 5 DC will continue following developments in all three cases.