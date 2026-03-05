Second-degree murder charge dropped in deadly bus stop stabbing case; Fairfax County CA in spotlight

article

A second-degree murder charge has been dropped in a fatal Groveton bus stop stabbing. Prosecutors cited lack of forensic evidence and uncooperative witnesses. The suspect remains jailed on other charges, including drug and unlawful wounding counts.



The Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney is in the spotlight again. FOX 5 DC has learned that a second-degree murder charge has been dropped against a man accused of fatally stabbing another man at a Groveton bus stop this past summer.

What we know:

The suspect, Robert Reed, remains behind bars facing other charges stemming from the incident. He represented himself in court on Wednesday, when both parties agreed to a nolle prosequi motion (a formal notice to abandon the charges).

Fairfax County Police say Reed was 56 years old at the time of his arrest. Just before 2 p.m. on June 10, 2025, police responded to Richmond Highway and North Kings Highway in Groveton after a 32-year-old homeless man was found with multiple stab wounds to his upper body. Investigators stated there had been an altercation, and a blurry suspect image and clothing description were subsequently released.

On Thursday, the Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office confirmed that video footage did not capture the actual stabbing. Authorities could only identify clothing in the video, rather than any distinguishing features of the suspect.

The office stated that while another video captured Reed wearing similar clothing—and he was apprehended five days later in possession of a knife—forensic testing on the weapon and other evidence yielded no blood or DNA matches. Additionally, the office noted that witnesses are no longer cooperating and cannot be located to testify.

A spokesperson told FOX 5 that the nolle prosequi allows the state to re-prosecute the second-degree murder charge if new evidence emerges.

Robert Reed: Mugshot

Big picture view:

This development comes just one day after FOX 5 reported on internal emails showing that police had previously warned the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office against releasing a different suspect following a probation violation. Three months after that suspect's release, he was accused of fatally stabbing 41-year-old Stephanie Minter. In that case, the office also cited uncooperative witnesses as the reason they could not pursue further charges.

What's next:

Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano’s office is still pursuing drug charges against Reed, as well as a separate case in which he is accused of the unlawful wounding of an inmate.

Reed represented himself in a Fairfax County courtroom on Thursday regarding charges of illegal distribution of cocaine and fentanyl. A Fairfax County homicide detective testified that, prior to Reed’s custodial interview, he was seen on camera pulling something from his pocket, followed by a "drop sound." Reed was then allegedly found in possession of individual packages of drugs that tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

Appearing in a dark green jumpsuit, Reed asked the detective if he had a warrant during their initial contact; the detective answered, "No." Reed argued that his arrest was illegal and that the drugs would never have been discovered had he not been "falsely detained" for murder. He also requested that the prosecutor take the stand, claiming the judge violated his rights by denying the request.

FOX 5 asked the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office about the warrant claim. Spokesperson Laura Birnbaum stated there was no issue with the arrest, noting that in the Commonwealth of Virginia, law enforcement is permitted to make an arrest for a felony matter without a warrant and obtain one afterward. Birnbaum added that this line of questioning "is not uncommon when a defendant chooses to represent themselves."

A hearing for the Schedule I drug-related charges is slated for March 19.

Reed also faces an April 8 preliminary hearing for the unlawful wounding charge.