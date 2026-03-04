Fairfax police warned prosecutors about repeat offender months before deadly bus stop stabbing

article

Internal emails show Fairfax County police commanders warned months before a man now charged in a deadly bus stop stabbing was released from custody, raising concerns he would "maliciously wound (or worse)" again.

What we know:

Emails obtained through a FOIA request show that on Nov. 15, 2025, Mount Vernon District Station Commander Major Jeffrey Mauro alerted prosecutors that Abdul Jalloh had been released from jail after serving time for a probation violation.

Mauro questioned why Jalloh was "out so soon" and asked whether a previously suspended sentence — believed to be five years — could be enforced.

In one email, Mauro wrote: "Unfortunately, based on MTV Station’s numerous dealings with him, it is not a question of if, but rather when he will maliciously wound (or worse) again."

Three days later, Mauro again contacted Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Jenna Sands, describing Jalloh as a repeat and violent felony offender with escalating behavior. He referenced multiple stabbings and asked why he had been released despite his history.

An internal notification shows Jalloh was released from the Adult Detention Center at 5:25 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2025, after serving his sentence for a probation violation. Officers were warned to "Please use caution if you come in contact with him."

On Feb. 2026, Jalloh, 32, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 41-year-old Stephanie Nicole Minter at a bus stop on Richmond Highway near Arlington Drive.

Police said Minter was attacked while waiting at the bus stop and died from her injuries.

The backstory:

Internal police records describe Jalloh as having 178 prior police involvements. Alerts in department systems noted concerns including mental health issues, carrying a knife and prior ban notices from properties.

A 2025 bond alert described him as having "a long history of stabbing community members" and being on probation during a recent assault. Records show he was convicted of malicious wounding in 2023 and sentenced to seven years in prison, with five years suspended.

In prior incidents, police reports detail multiple stabbings, assaults and violent encounters in the Mount Vernon area.

Federal immigration history

The Department of Homeland Security has said Jalloh is a Sierra Leone national who entered the United States illegally in 2012.

Federal officials say he had more than 30 prior arrests on charges including malicious wounding, assault, rape, drug possession, identity theft, trespassing and larceny.

According to DHS, an ICE detainer was lodged against him in 2020, and a final order of removal was issued. Federal officials have said deportation efforts were complicated by conditions in his home country at the time.

What they're saying:

In response to FOX 5 DC’s request for comment regarding the internal emails, Fairfax County Police provided the following statement from Chief Kevin Davis:

"We respect the criminal justice system and the distinct roles and responsibilities of each entity within it. In previous cases involving this defendant, our officers and detectives conducted thorough investigations, made lawful arrests, and presented evidence for prosecution. The court outcomes are in no way related to any shortcomings associated with the FCPD. This defendant must be held accountable for his actions. We remain committed to our role to ensure that happens."

What we don't know:

The emails do not explain why the suspended portion of Jalloh’s prior sentence was not enforced at the time of his November 2025 release.

It is also unclear what legal or procedural factors influenced the decision not to pursue the suspended sentence before his release.