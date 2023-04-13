Fairfax Co. Police investigate suspicious buses attempting to pick up students

An investigation is underway after two suspicious buses attempted to pick up students at two Fairfax County bus stops on Thursday morning.

According to Fairfax County Police, the first incident happened around 7:44 a.m. at a bus stop in the area of Southington Lane in Reston.

Police say that a short white bus with a blue stripe tried to pick up a student at that stop, but after a community member tried to speak to the driver, he shut the door and drove off.

That driver is described as a white male with facial hair.

The second incident happened about 10 minutes later, around 7:55 a.m., at a bus stop in the area of Chynoweth Street and Telegraph Road in Lorton.

According to police, an unmarked yellow school bus with black stripes tried to pick up a group of elementary school students.

The driver, described a man of unknown race, with long curly brown hair wearing a dark hat, a surgical mask and dark clothing, was confronted by a community member and drove away.

Officers were notified about both buses later in the day.

The students involved in the incidents were unharmed.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about either incident to call police at 703-691-2131 or 1-866-411-TIPS.