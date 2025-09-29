Fairfax County officers shoot man armed with gun, chainsaws, ax, and blowtorch: police

The Brief Officers responded to a weapons call in Burke late Sunday night. A man armed with a gun, chainsaws, an ax, and a blowtorch was shot, police say. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries; the officer is now on restricted duty.



A man wielding a firearm, chainsaws, an ax, and a blowtorch was shot during an incident with police late Sunday night in Fairfax County, authorities said.

Officers responded around 10:13 p.m. to a weapons call in the 9700 block of Church Way in Burke.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, crisis negotiators engaged with the man, who they said was armed and displaying multiple weapons, including chainsaws, an ax, and a blowtorch.

During the encounter, an officer fired two less-than-lethal beanbag projectiles at the man. An officer then discharged their firearm, striking the man in his lower extremities. He was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The officer has been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation, police said.

