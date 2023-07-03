Fairfax Co. Family Services employee charged with rape: police

A Fairfax County Department of Family Services employee was arrested and charged with rape after a sexual assault that happened in June, police say.

Investigators say Ernest Melo, 35, of Centreville met the victim at a restaurant on June 28. The two went back to the victim’s home in the Mount Vernon area when Melo allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

Police say the attack was reported to police Saturday. Detectives obtained a warrant for rape and two counts of sodomy. Officers arrested Melo Sunday morning.

Ernest Melo (Fairfax County Police Department)

He is being held on no bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Detectives learned Melo is employed by the Fairfax County Department of Family Services as a Human Services Assistant.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 703-246-7800, option 3.