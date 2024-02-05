FAFSA roll out plauged with problems, leaving low-income students in the lurch

Students across the DMV are frustrated as they face more delays in getting federal financial aid. Some may be forced to make a quick college decision and now, the Government Accountability Office is probing the Biden administration's delayed rollout after a group of Republicans called for an investigation.

Low-income students who need help paying for college can use the free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). It gives them access to federal grant money if they're eligible and federal student loans but the application rollout is months late, throwing off admissions deadlines for both students and colleges and universities.

"What's most important for us, at least for Towson, is really that we give students enough time to make a decision and once the financial aid package is in their hands," said Boyd Bradshaw, Vice President for Enrollment Management at Towson University. "So we are basically at the mercy of the Department of Education in getting the data that we need."

Many colleges and universities use FAFSA to give out need-based aid on top of the federal money.

The FAFSA application is typically available in October but this year the Biden administration did not roll it out until December. The Department of Education told colleges and universities that they would not get FAFSA data until mid-March, which is usually when students get their admissions package with financial aid information.

So the delay in the FAFSA rollout means students won't find out about admissions and financial aid until a short while before what has traditionally been a May 1 deadline to commit to a school.

"Many students may forego college because they don't know that they can afford it. That is the issue here. And others will simply be turned off by the error message on the application and the lack of communication in the process," said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

Some schools and universities like Towson have delayed the May 1 deadline, but not all of them.

"So for all the planning that has to happen on campus, how many students are going to live on campus, orientation dates and stuff those decisions are going to be late, it's going to push it back," Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw wants to assure students that the new timeline doesn't mean less money in their pockets but it may mean a shorter window to make a decision about where to go to school.

The delayed rollout also creates issues for high school counselors in our region.