The extreme heat is returning to the Washington, D.C. area as humidity builds and temperatures climb into the upper-90s on Wednesday.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says expect a mostly sunny day with highs near 96 degrees. Heat index readings that combine temperature and humidity are expected to reach at least 100 degrees.

Barnes says isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible.

The sweltering heat will continue into the weekend with temperatures in the upper-90s on Thursday and Friday and heat index values as high as 101 degrees. The threat of storms remains both days.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Extreme heat returns to DC region Wednesday; isolated afternoon showers, thunderstorms

The National Weather Service says drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun during periods of extreme heat.

Residents should check up on relatives and neighbors. Anyone working or spending time outside should take extra precautions, like wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, especially during times of excessive heat. It’s also advised to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when possible.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.