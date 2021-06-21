EXCLUSIVE: Montgomery County admin who moved to Georgia during pandemic to retire this month

A Montgomery County Public Schools administrator who FOX 5 found moved to Georgia last summer will retire at the end of the month.

Dr. Kimberly Statham has been a top administrator in the school system for years and is one of the district’s highest paid employees making $230,500.

In February of 2020, Superintendent Jack Smith announced she’d been given a special assignment and would travel coast to coast to recruit teachers focusing specifically on diversity hiring.

Real estate records show that in August, Statham bought a home in Atlanta and registered to vote in Georgia in September. An MCPS spokeswoman would not comment on or confirm Statham’s move, but said school staff working from home can do so from anywhere.

Spokeswoman Gboyinde Onijala confirmed that Statham’s assignment is ending at the end of June and she will retire.

Onijala said she did not know if that was the understanding when Smith gave Statham the new assignment. She said she could not provide personal details about employees.

An open records request showed Statham did not have a contract.

Statham has not responded to requests for comment.