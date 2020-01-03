Ex-Maryland lawmaker Tawanna Gaines sentenced to prison for misusing funds

article

A former Maryland state lawmaker has been sentenced to six months in prison followed by two months of home detention for misusing campaign funds for her personal benefit.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang also on Friday ordered Tawanna Gaines to pay $22,565 in restitution. Gaines, a Democrat, had served in the Maryland House of Delegates since 2001.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

She pleaded guilty in October to one count of wire fraud.

A prosecutor has said Gaines spent campaign money on personal expenses, including fast food, hair styling, dental work, a cover for her swimming pool and an Amazon Prime membership.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.