EX-FBI chief Comey’s ‘86 47’ social media post condemned by White House as attempt to put ‘hit’ on president

The Secret Service is investigating after ex-FBI Director James Comey posted an Instagram photo of seashells arranged to make the numbers "86 47" — a message that White House officials swiftly condemned as an attempt to put out a "hit" against the 47th president.

Comey later deleted the post after online backlash from government officials, lawmakers and President Donald Trump’s son. Trump has faced two assassination attempts — one of which resulted in him being shot and a bystander being killed — in the past year.

The post including the alleged "hit" showed the numbers in question etched into the sand at a beach using seashells. "Cool shell formation on my beach walk…" Comey captioned the Thursday post. While to some people the numbers may appear innocuous, "86" is frequently used as a call sign for murdering or getting rid of someone, while "47" has been interpreted as denoting the 47th President of the United States.

Following backlash on social media over the post, including from at least one lawmaker who called for Comey to be arrested, the ex-FBI chief deleted the post shared to his Instagram and put up a message addressing it.

"I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message," the subsequent post from Comey read. "I didn't realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down."

Shortly after Comey removed the post, Fox News Digital learned from a source in the Secret Service that they were aware of the matter and will be sending agents to investigate and interview former director Comey.

The FBI, where Comey used to work before he was fired by Trump during his first term, had no comment on the matter, but it was also apparent that people at the top levels of the agency were aware of the post.

Trump's new FBI director, Kash Patel, acknowledged on X that agency personnel were "aware" of Comey's post in his own statement shared on X.

The ex-FBI chief's social media slip up hearkens back to an incident in February 2020 involving comedian and actor John Mulaney. During an opening monologue on Saturday Night Live, Mulaney made a joke referencing Trump and the assassination of Roman dictator Julius Ceasar, which ultimately prompted an investigation by the FBI.

"Another thing that happened under Julius Caesar, he was such a powerful maniac that all the senators grabbed knives, and they stabbed him to death. That would be an interesting thing if we brought that back now," Mulaney said, in part, to laughter from the live SNL audience.

In response to Comey's post, the White House swiftly condemned Comey's actions, with White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Cabinet Secretary Taylor Budowich calling the move "deeply concerning."

"While President Trump is currently on an international trip to the Middle East, the former FBI Director puts out what can clearly be interpreted as ‘a hit’ on the sitting President of the United States—a message etched in the sand," Budowich wrote on X. "This is deeply concerning to all of us and is being taken seriously."

Meanwhile, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., who was endorsed by Trump in 2024, went a step further and called for Comey to be arrested following his controversial post.