Ex-Commanders player Deshazor Everett facing $25M lawsuit for 2021 fatal crash

The mother of a woman killed in a car crash driven by a former Washington Commanders player has filed a $25 million wrongful death lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed by Kathleen Peters, the mother of Olivia Peters, who was killed in a crash on December 23, 2021.

Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett was traveling north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road in a 2010 Nissan GT-R with his fiance Peters when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees and rolled over.

Peters was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Everett was dropped by the Commanders and sentenced in September of 2022 to three months of house arrest for a reckless driving charge. At the time, the judge told Everett that Peters' family didn't want this to destroy his life.

Now, Peters' mother is suing Everett, two Washington Commanders players, Jamin Davis and Benjamin St-Juste, and a mutual friend, Shadidul Islam.

The lawsuit claims that Everett and his friends "were speeding and racing their cars on the public highways of Loudoun County." The lawsuit says the four were texting and talking about racing their cars just hours ahead of the crash.

"Everett, while speeding and driving recklessly, suddenly lost control of his car and swerved into the right lane of traffic, turned perpendicular, and then skidded off the road. As the car skidded through a grassy area at a high rate of speed, it flipped violently and repeatedly into a wooded area where it finally came to rest on its side after striking a tree more than 200 feet from the road," the lawsuit reads.

Investigators during Everett's criminal trial found that he was driving over 90 mph just before the crash. But the suit alleges that Everett was driving more than double the legal speed limit, in a car equipped with an illegal nitrous oxide turbocharging formula.

